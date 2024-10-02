PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains162 More Points
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 162.41 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 81,967.01 points against 81,804.59 points on the last working day.
A total of 360,987,426 shares were traded during the day as compared to 359,081,585 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.391 billion against Rs. 17.160 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Agha Steel Industries with 30,832,938 shares at Rs 10.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 26,473,160 shares at Rs 1.21 per share and Fauji Cement with 20,045,582 shares at Rs 27.41 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 187.57 per share price, closing at Rs 6,999.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 28.80 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,295.80.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 48.14 per share closing at Rs 2,010.03 followed by Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs 28.86 decline to close at Rs 1,021.90.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Business
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds40 minutes ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation41 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz50 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.600 to Rs 275,500 per tola1 hour ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ launched to promote transparency1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation to attend int’l conference on rural development5 hours ago
-
Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab6 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 14.11% to $7.875 bln during Jul-Sep 20246 hours ago
-
S. Korea's FDI hits record high in January-September6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago