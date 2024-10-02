Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains162 More Points

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 162.41 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 81,967.01 points against 81,804.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 360,987,426 shares were traded during the day as compared to 359,081,585 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.391 billion against Rs. 17.160 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Agha Steel Industries with 30,832,938 shares at Rs 10.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 26,473,160 shares at Rs 1.21 per share and Fauji Cement with 20,045,582 shares at Rs 27.41 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 187.57 per share price, closing at Rs 6,999.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 28.80 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,295.80.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 48.14 per share closing at Rs 2,010.03 followed by Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs 28.86 decline to close at Rs 1,021.90.

