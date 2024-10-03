PSX continues with bullish trend, gains754 more points

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 754.76 more points, a positive change of 0.92 percent, closing at 82,721.77 points against 81,967.01 points on the last working day.

A total of 319,879,266 3 shares were traded during the day as compared to 360,987,426 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.414 billion against Rs.15.391 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 23,243,577 shares at Rs 1.20 per share, Fauji Cement with 21,628,458 shares at Rs 27.15 per share and Fauji Fertlizer Bin with 15,264,220 shares at Rs 52.83 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 204.20 per share price, closing at Rs 17,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited Limited with Rs 89.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,100.00.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 54.22 per share closing at Rs 1,163.17 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 40.00 decline to close at Rs 1,270.00.

