PSX Contuse With Bullish Trend, Gains 366 More Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 06:52 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend, gaining 366.72 points, a positive change of 0.73 per cent, closing at 50,731.87 points against 50,365.15 points the previous day

A total of 430,052,557 shares valuing Rs 14.611 billion were traded during the day as compared to 427,476,593 shares valuing Rs14.593 billion the previous day.

As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 42,467,382 shares at Rs 18.13 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 35,749,829 shares at Rs 3.26 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 31,023,989 shares at Rs 1.28 per share.

Pak Hotels XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 35.72 per share price, closing at Rs 512.25, whereas the runner-up was Murree Brewery XD with a Rs 18.67 rise in its per share price to Rs 267.66.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 190.00 per share closing at Rs 7,200.00, followed by Pak Tobacco with a Rs 37.60 decline to close at Rs 737.33.

