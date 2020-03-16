UrduPoint.com
PSX Crashes As KSE-100 Index Lost Over 2300 Points

Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

PSX crashes as KSE-100 index lost over 2300 points

The economists say that the value of the local currency is also decreasing against the value of US dollar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued as the KSE-100 Index lost over 2300 points here on Monday.

The status of the country’s stock exchange surfaced at the moment when the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 105.

The traders said that trade was stopped for 45 minutes after the stock exchange witnessed bearish trend today while the 100-Index initially fell of 34, 000 points.

The value of the US Dollar is continuing to surge against Pakistani rupee—another challenge in the way of national economy.

“Pakistani exporters should get benefit of the situation as the dollar value is continuously increasing,” said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

On other hand, no policy statement came from Prime Minister Imran Khan or from Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Hafeez Sheikh regarding measures for stability of the local Currency.

