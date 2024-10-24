PSX Crosses Another Milestone, Reaches 88,945.99 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fourth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 88,945.99 points on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fourth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 88,945.99 points on Thursday.
Overall the index gained 1,751.45 points, showing a positive change of 2.01 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 87,194.54 points.
A total of 757,648,007 shares were traded during the day as compared to 699,294,030 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 36.047 billion against Rs. 26.824 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 113,202,208 shares at Rs 4.82 per share, PTCL with 41,105,281 shares at Rs 16.76 per share and Fauji Cement XD with 23,272,920 shares at Rs 31.46 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 191.89 per share price, closing at Rs 18,455.56, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 109.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,203.37.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 271.44 per share closing at Rs 7,028.56 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 156.94 decline to close at Rs 6,624.96.
Recent Stories
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says
Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur
Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues
Lecturers appointed
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..
Several injured after Norway passenger train derails
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking
Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minist ..
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 16.01 billion11 minutes ago
-
Belgian companies participate in 5th Int'l TEXPO in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presents Industrial Policy to boost fore ..42 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reviews 'Foreign-Funded Development Projects'4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar3 minutes ago
-
COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia4 hours ago
-
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 25% to 20,068 units during Jul-Sep 20247 hours ago
-
Review meeting held to convert agricultural land into housing societies7 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,300 to Rs.283,100 per tola7 hours ago