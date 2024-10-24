Open Menu

PSX Crosses Another Milestone, Reaches 88,945.99 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fourth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 88,945.99 points on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fourth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 88,945.99 points on Thursday.

Overall the index gained 1,751.45 points, showing a positive change of 2.01 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 87,194.54 points.

A total of 757,648,007 shares were traded during the day as compared to 699,294,030 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 36.047 billion against Rs. 26.824 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 113,202,208 shares at Rs 4.82 per share, PTCL with 41,105,281 shares at Rs 16.76 per share and Fauji Cement XD with 23,272,920 shares at Rs 31.46 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 191.89 per share price, closing at Rs 18,455.56, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 109.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,203.37.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 271.44 per share closing at Rs 7,028.56 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 156.94 decline to close at Rs 6,624.96.

More Stories From Business