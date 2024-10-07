PSX crosses another milestone, reaches historic level of 84,910.30 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Positive sentiments prevail over the 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) as it continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,378.34 more points, a positive change of 1.65 percent, reaching all time high level of 84,910.30 points against 83,531.96 points on the last trading day.

A total of 449,507,635 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,529,555 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.196 billion against Rs.20.523 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 3 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 40,779,930 shares at Rs 126.69 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 28,080,507 shares at Rs 121.70 per share and Fauji Cement XD with 23,127,553 shares at Rs 28.00 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 185.20 per share price, closing at Rs 2,285.20, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 85.77 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,027.45.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.27 per share closing at Rs 966.73 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 43.04 decline to close at Rs 1,132.30.