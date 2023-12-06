Open Menu

PSX Crosses Another Milestone, Reaches To 63,917 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PSX crosses another milestone, reaches to 63,917 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) crossed another milestone on Wednesday and reached to 63,917.72 points by gaining 961.70 more points, a positive change of 1.53 percent, psx reported.

A total of 984,813,834 shares valuing Rs 35.094 billion were traded during the day as compared to 765,418,288 shares valuing Rs 30.858 billion the last day.

Some 383 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 258 of them recorded gains and 117 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 08 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 143,664,783 shares at Rs3.

52 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 56,892,842 shares at Rs 1.57 per share and Hascol petrol with 54,500,000 shares at Rs 6.69 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 99.99 per share price, closing at Rs 8,700.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Ltd with a Rs 89.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,309.50.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 91.00 per share closing at

Rs 11,399.00, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Ltd with a Rs 55.69 decline to close at Rs 1,091.01.

