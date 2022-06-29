PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

The KSE-100 index fell 308 points to trade at 41,447.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed a bearish trend by falling 308 points in the opening hours of trading.

The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) fell on June 24 just minutes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a 10% "super-tax" on big businesses.

Right after the opening bell, there was intense selling pressure on the stock exchange. The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 2,055 points, or 4.8 percent, as of 12 o'clock. For 45 minutes, the trading was suspended.

As of 3 pm, the market was trading at 41,198 points. According to the psx Rulebook, trade is suspended for 45 minutes if the KSE 100 index declines by 4.5 percent or more.