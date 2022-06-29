PSX Experiences Another Downtrend As The Market Loses 308 Points
Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 04:22 PM
The KSE-100 index fell 308 points to trade at 41,447.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed a bearish trend by falling 308 points in the opening hours of trading.
The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) fell on June 24 just minutes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a 10% "super-tax" on big businesses.
Right after the opening bell, there was intense selling pressure on the stock exchange. The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 2,055 points, or 4.8 percent, as of 12 o'clock. For 45 minutes, the trading was suspended.
As of 3 pm, the market was trading at 41,198 points. According to the psx Rulebook, trade is suspended for 45 minutes if the KSE 100 index declines by 4.5 percent or more.