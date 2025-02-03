PSX Experiences Downward Trend As KSE 100-Index With 113,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:09 PM
On first day of trading week, market opens with a decline of 287 points and brings KSE-100 Index down to 113,968 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday experienced a downward trend as the KSE 100-Index was trading at over 113,000 points.
On the first day of the trading week, the market opened with a decline of 287 points.
It brought the KSE-100 Index down to 113,968 points.
Later, the downward trend continued in the stock market, with a drop of 640 points, taking the index down to 113,615 points.
The psx also saw a bearish trend last week, with investors losing 31 billion rupees due to three consecutive days of decline.
