Open Menu

PSX Experiences Negative Trend, Investors Lose Billions Of Rupees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 02:22 PM

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

100 Index records a decline of 4, 788 points during week, weekly report reveals

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) experienced a negative trend which resulted in billions of rupees in losses for investors, a weekly report revealed on Saturday.

The psx report said that the KSE-100 Index recorded a decline of 4,788 points during the week, and closed at 109,513 points, a decrease of 4.30%.

The report further highlighted that during the week, the highest level of the KSE-100 Index was 117,039 points, while the lowest level was 105,601 points. The business transactions worth Rs285 billion were recorded over the week.

The PSX report also revealed that 5.75 billion shares were traded during the week.

Due to the decrease in share prices, the investors faced a loss ofRs629 billion. The market capitalization also witnessed a reduction of Rs629 billion over the week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 minutes ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

1 hour ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

2 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

2 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

3 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

4 hours ago
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

12 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business