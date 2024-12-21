PSX Experiences Negative Trend, Investors Lose Billions Of Rupees
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 02:22 PM
100 Index records a decline of 4, 788 points during week, weekly report reveals
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) experienced a negative trend which resulted in billions of rupees in losses for investors, a weekly report revealed on Saturday.
The psx report said that the KSE-100 Index recorded a decline of 4,788 points during the week, and closed at 109,513 points, a decrease of 4.30%.
The report further highlighted that during the week, the highest level of the KSE-100 Index was 117,039 points, while the lowest level was 105,601 points. The business transactions worth Rs285 billion were recorded over the week.
The PSX report also revealed that 5.75 billion shares were traded during the week.
Due to the decrease in share prices, the investors faced a loss ofRs629 billion. The market capitalization also witnessed a reduction of Rs629 billion over the week.
