PSX faces trade suspension second time this week

The traders say that Coronavirus emerged as external shock to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Trading at pakistan stock exchange was suspended for the second time this week after global meltdown in the international financial markets here on Thursday.

The suspension took place at 02: 17 pm for 45 minutes when the benchmark KSE-100 index was at 36, 348.

The same situation was witnessed two three days ago on Monday when the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 2,106 points after the starting bell on the first day of the trading week, forcing authorities to halt trading.

Pakistan’s Stock Exchange and other international markets are facing pressure due to Coronavirus which has been declared as a global pandemic. travel ban and restrictions over trade activities caused shocking waves in the markets.