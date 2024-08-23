PSX gains 08 points

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday and gained 08.01 points, showing a slight positive change of 0.01 percent, closing at 78,801.43 points against 78,793.41points on the last working day.

A total of 682,409,886 shares were traded during the day as compared to 804,261,249 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.168 billion against Rs 16.975 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 81,711,384 shares at Rs 10.92 per share, K-Electric Limited with 71,849,431 shares at Rs.4.43 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 36,736,701 shares at Rs 4.15 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.323.00 per share price, closing at Rs 17,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 172.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,896.40.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.25.24 per share closing at Rs.1,703.64 followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 24.43 decline to close at Rs.466.82.

