PSX Gains 104 Points To Close At 37,804 Points

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 104 points to close at 37,804 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,804.61 points as compared to 37,700.31 points on the last working day, with positive change of 104.30 points (0.28%).

A total 405,508,815 shares were traded compared to the trade 457,216,709 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs17.805 billion as compared to Rs19.523 billion during last trading day.

As many as 409 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which185 recorded gain and 196 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 21,215,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.73, Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 20,098,500 with price per share of Rs12.36 and Agritech Limited with a volume of 19,276,500 and price per share of Rs5.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs294.50 per share, closing at Rs7894.50 whereas Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs67,32 per share, closing at Rs964.94.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50.09 per share, closing at Rs1750.01 whereas prices of Island Textile shares decreased by Rs48.52 per share closing at Rs1158.04.

