PSX gains 11 points to close at 44,525 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 11.60 points, with positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 44,525.72 points against 44,514.12 points on the last working day.

A total of 188,666,338 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 235,034,499 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.361 billion against Rs9.346 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 116 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,140,398 shares and price per share of Rs79.13, Oil ad Gas Dev with a volume of 11,658,343 and price per share of Rs 94.98 and Fauji Cement with volume of 8,871,500 and price per share of Rs17.11.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs11500 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61 to Rs960.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs205 closing at Rs 5540 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs55.90 to close at Rs923.03.