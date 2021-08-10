PSX gains 11 points to close at 47,135 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 11.86 points, with a positive change of 0.03 per cent, closing at 47,135.48 points against 47,123.62 points on the last working day.

A total of 370,038,860 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 337,298,094 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.090 billion against Rs 11.339 billion the previous day.

As many as 475 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gain and 228 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 42,930,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.36, Telecard Limited with a volume of 29,441,000 and price per share of Rs16.43 and Azgard Nine with volume of 28,426,500 and price per share of Rs29.33.

Premium Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs29 per share, closing at Rs 439. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 25.59, closing at Rs 366.84.

Colgate Palm recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 114.07 per share, closing at Rs 2685.92 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the prices of which declined by Rs 53.80 per share, closing at Rs 876.20.