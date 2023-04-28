UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 116.94 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:28 PM

PSX gains 116.94 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 116.94 points, with a positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 41,580.85 against 41,463.91 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 116.94 points, with a positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 41,580.85 against 41,463.91 points on the previous day.

A total of 268,083,264 shares were traded during the day as compared to 169,105,056 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.975 billion against Rs 6.248 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 349 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 169 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 23,204,894 shares at Rs 3.65 per share, Pak Refinery with 22,176,207 shares at Rs 14.68 per share, and Silk Bank Limited with 21,774,500 shares at Rs 1.12 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1300.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19300.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with a Rs 64.02 rise in its per share price to Rs 924.00.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.65 per share closing at Rs 5274.33, followed by Towellers Ltd. with a Rs 15.49 decline to close at Rs 191.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Silk Bank Limited Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Fed's favorite inflation gauge slows in March

US Fed's favorite inflation gauge slows in March

5 minutes ago
 FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authori ..

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authorities implicating Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 OGDCL partners with IHHN to provide health facilit ..

OGDCL partners with IHHN to provide health facilities across Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation ..

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.