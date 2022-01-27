PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 127.99 points, with positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 45,083.04 points against 44,955.05 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 127.99 points, with positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 45,083.04 points against 44,955.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 173,590,986 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 137,309,014 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.570 billion against Rs5.361 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,120,765 shares and price per share of Rs85.93, Hum Network with a volume of 15,242,500 and price per share of Rs6.96 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 11,705,853 and price per share of Rs28.59.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs48.98 per share, closing at Rs860.98 whereas the runner up was Pak Services the share prices of which climbed up by Rs41 to Rs1650.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs134 closing at Rs22275 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs66 to close at Rs2400.