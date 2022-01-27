UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 127 Points To Close At 45,083 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 127.99 points, with positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 45,083.04 points against 44,955.05 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 127.99 points, with positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 45,083.04 points against 44,955.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 173,590,986 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 137,309,014 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.570 billion against Rs5.361 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,120,765 shares and price per share of Rs85.93, Hum Network with a volume of 15,242,500 and price per share of Rs6.96 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 11,705,853 and price per share of Rs28.59.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs48.98 per share, closing at Rs860.98 whereas the runner up was Pak Services the share prices of which climbed up by Rs41 to Rs1650.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs134 closing at Rs22275 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs66 to close at Rs2400.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Hum Network Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Min ..

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Minsk Format - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

2 minutes ago
 Three POs arrested in sargodha

Three POs arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in large ..

Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in largest operation since 2011

2 minutes ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

4 minutes ago
 'Govt taking steps to control corona pandemic'

'Govt taking steps to control corona pandemic'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>