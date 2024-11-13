PSX Gains 130 Points To Close At 93,355 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 130.86 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 93,355.43 points as compared to 93,224.56 points on the last trading day
A total of 807,067,924 shares were traded during the day as compared to 792,904,878 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 31.688 billion against Rs. 30.788 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 43,291,848 shares at Rs 1.26 per share, Waves Home Applications with 33,201,636 shares at Rs 8.79 per share and Pak Refinery with 31,524,926 shares at Rs.26.88 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.64.96 per share price, closing at Rs 7,601.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 38.17 rise in its per share price to Rs 827.67.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 221.80 per share closing at Rs 18,858.09 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 45.57 decline to close at Rs 501.58.
