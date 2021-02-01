UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 137 Points To Close At 46,248 Points

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 137 points to close at 46,248 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, loosing 137.09 points, with negative change of 0.30 percent, closing at 46,248.45 points against 46,385.54 points on the last working day.

A total 693,615,215 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 840,296,168 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at 30.538 billion against Rs32.597 billion previous day.

As many as 430 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gain and 219 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 81,621,000 shares and price per share of Rs26.91, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 65,107,000 and price per share of Rs4.39 and Pak Int. Bult with a volume of 62,072,000 and price per share of Rs 13.05 Rafhan Maiz witnessed maximum increase of Rs294.50 per share, closing at Rs10094.50 while Unilever Foods shares increased by Rs200per share closing at Rs14500.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs92.80 per share, closing at Rs2929.87 whereas Garton Ind was runner up with the increase of Rs42per share, closing at Rs528.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Billion

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

41 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

42 minutes ago

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah f ..

10 minutes ago

1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

10 minutes ago

Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.