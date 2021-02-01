PSX gains 137 points to close at 46,248 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, loosing 137.09 points, with negative change of 0.30 percent, closing at 46,248.45 points against 46,385.54 points on the last working day.

A total 693,615,215 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 840,296,168 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at 30.538 billion against Rs32.597 billion previous day.

As many as 430 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gain and 219 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 81,621,000 shares and price per share of Rs26.91, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 65,107,000 and price per share of Rs4.39 and Pak Int. Bult with a volume of 62,072,000 and price per share of Rs 13.05 Rafhan Maiz witnessed maximum increase of Rs294.50 per share, closing at Rs10094.50 while Unilever Foods shares increased by Rs200per share closing at Rs14500.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs92.80 per share, closing at Rs2929.87 whereas Garton Ind was runner up with the increase of Rs42per share, closing at Rs528.