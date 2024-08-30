Open Menu

PSX Gains 138 More Points

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM

PSX gains 138 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with Bullish trend on Friday, gaining 138.55 more points, showing a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 78,488.22 points against 78,349.66 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with Bullish trend on Friday, gaining 138.55 more points, showing a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 78,488.22 points against 78,349.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 680,810,524 shares were traded during the day as compared to 599,820,775 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.186 billion against Rs 20.409 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 545 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 63,106,709 shares at Rs 7.90 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 44,638,709 shares at Rs.11.84 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 38,685,354 shares at Rs 9.34 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.27 per share price, closing at Rs 806.01, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 55.47 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,439.17.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.09 per share closing at Rs 17,498.93 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 69.43 decline to close at Rs 1,500.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Billion

Recent Stories

New US CG calls on Sindh CM

New US CG calls on Sindh CM

2 minutes ago
 CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 ..

CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh

16 minutes ago
 DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive w ..

DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam

2 minutes ago
 CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health ..

CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Au ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary me ..

DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situat ..

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal o ..

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricult ..

20 minutes ago
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate ..

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

20 minutes ago
 Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchang ..

Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..

35 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in Augu ..

Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August

32 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

32 minutes ago
 UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West B ..

UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid

32 minutes ago
 No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business