PSX gains 138 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with Bullish trend on Friday, gaining 138.55 more points, showing a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 78,488.22 points against 78,349.66 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with Bullish trend on Friday, gaining 138.55 more points, showing a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 78,488.22 points against 78,349.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 680,810,524 shares were traded during the day as compared to 599,820,775 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.186 billion against Rs 20.409 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 545 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 63,106,709 shares at Rs 7.90 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 44,638,709 shares at Rs.11.84 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 38,685,354 shares at Rs 9.34 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.27 per share price, closing at Rs 806.01, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 55.47 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,439.17.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.09 per share closing at Rs 17,498.93 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 69.43 decline to close at Rs 1,500.00.