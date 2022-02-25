PSX gains 153 points to close at 43,984 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 153.73 points, with a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 43,984.24 points against 43,830.51 points on the last working day.

A total of 241,639,931 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 350,059,221 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.737 billion against Rs8.752 billion the previous day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gain and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 33,254,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.72, Flying Cement (R ) with a volume of 15,397,500 and price per share of Rs 1.09 and Telecard Limited with volume of 11,097,586 and price per share of Rs14.00.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs110 per share, closing at Rs2100 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs266.67 to Rs10766.67.

Premier Suger witnessed maximum decrease of Rs12 closing at Rs 565 followed by Otsuka Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs 16.91to close at Rs210.10.