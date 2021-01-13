PSX gains 169 points to close at 46,091 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend, gaining 169.92 points, with positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 46,091.96 points against 45,922.042 points on the last working day.

A total 845,282,198 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 825,893,776 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.826 billion against Rs21.138 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 237 of them recorded gain and 183 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 110,622,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.50, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 79,637,500 and price per share of Rs12.78 and Power Cement with a volume of 45,130,000 and price per share of Rs10.22.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs74.60 per share, closing at Rs6735 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs68 per share, closing at Rs988.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs3100 Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs66.55 per share closing at Rs858.44.