UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 169 Points To Close At 46,091 Points

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 169 points to close at 46,091 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend, gaining 169.92 points, with positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 46,091.96 points against 45,922.042 points on the last working day.

A total 845,282,198 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 825,893,776 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.826 billion against Rs21.138 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 237 of them recorded gain and 183 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 110,622,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.50, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 79,637,500 and price per share of Rs12.78 and Power Cement with a volume of 45,130,000 and price per share of Rs10.22.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs74.60 per share, closing at Rs6735 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs68 per share, closing at Rs988.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs3100 Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs66.55 per share closing at Rs858.44.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Power Cement Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

13 seconds ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

16 seconds ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

7 minutes ago

CTP issues 101,279 challans on wrong parking in 20 ..

1 minute ago

Jordan launches Covid vaccination campaign

1 minute ago

Polish businesses to defy Covid lockdown and re-op ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.