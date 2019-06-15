UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 170 Points

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

PSX gains 170 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index rose by 169.88 points (0.48%) to close at 35,572 points.

A total of 129.022 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.961 billion.

Out of 332 companies, share prices of 149 companies recorded increase while 160 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were MLCF, with a volume of 15.451 million and its price per share increased by Rs1.2 to close at Rs24.1, followed by TRG, with a volume of 11.553 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.93 to close at Rs16.79 and FCCL, with a volume of 10.968 million and its price per share decreased by Rs1 to close at Rs15.92.

