PSX Gains 170 Points To Close At 46,458 Points

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 170.75 points, with positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 46,458.13 points against 46,287.38 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 170.75 points, with positive change of 0.37 percent, closing at 46,458.13 points against 46,287.38 points on the last working day.

A total 610,940,266 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 603,240,345 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.000 billion against Rs26.801 billion previous day.

As many as 421 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gain and 187 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 40,212,000 shares and price per share of Rs32.02, Pak Int Bulk with a volume of 39,649,000 and price per share of Rs13.01 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 37,006,500 and price per share of Rs118.39Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs76.43 per share, closing at Rs1100 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs60.20 per share, closing at Rs1508.20.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs120 per share, closing at Rs3055 while Gatron Ind. shares decreased by Rs45 per share closing at Rs555.00.

