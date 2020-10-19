UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 176 Points To Close At 40,340 Points

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 176 points to close at 40,340 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 176.15 (0.44%), closing at 40,340.17 points against 40,164.02 points on the last working day.

A total 319,563,161 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 254,204,675 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.963 billion against Rs 7.730 billion previous day.

As many as 392 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 233 of them recorded gain and 140 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 53,658,500 shares and price per share of Rs17.72, P ak Int. Bulk with a volume of 36,636,000 and price per share of Rs12.15 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,738,000 and price per share of Rs15.36.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs33.08 per share, closing at Rs773.09 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs33.02 per share, closing at Rs1324.76.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs30 per share, closing at Rs1620 whereas Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs27.80 per share closing at Rs550.

