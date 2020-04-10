UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 195 Points To Close At 32,033 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

PSX gains 195 points to close at 32,033 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,033.21 points as compared to 31,837.30 points on the last working day with the positive change of 195.91 points (0.62%).

A total of 127,065,527 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,513,232 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.024 billion as compared to Rs 8.547 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 192 recorded gain and 118 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 11,938,500 shares and price per share of Rs 15.50, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 10,549,500 price per share of Rs 2.88 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 10,163,000 and price per share of Rs 23.83Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs 160.81 per share, closing at Rs 6550 while Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 61.05 per share, closing at Rs 1960.

Bhanero Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs 49 per share, closing at Rs 641 whereas prices of Pak tobacco decreased by Rs 42.45 per share closing at Rs 1536.8.

