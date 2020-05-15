UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 203 Points To Close At 34,008 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

PSX gains 203 points to close at 34,008 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,008.33 points as compared to 33,804.90 points on the last working day, with positive change of 203.43 points (0.60%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,008.33 points as compared to 33,804.90 points on the last working day, with positive change of 203.43 points (0.60%).

A total of 213,284,578 shares were traded compared to the trade 240,208,647 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.213 billion as compared to Rs6.159 billion during last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 180 recorded gain and 146 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 14,800,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.83, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 12,218,500 with price per share of Rs2.96 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,876,000 and price per share of Rs26.67.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs499 per share, closing at Rs9599, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs342.5 per share, closing at Rs6690.

The Pak TobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs44.83 per share, closing at Rs1600.17, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing decreased by Rs37 per share closing at Rs491.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Indus Dyeing Manufacturing Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in Au ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 economic impact could reach $8.8 trillion ..

1 minute ago

Rs 3 billion to be spent on 762 development scheme ..

4 minutes ago

Food deptt distributes 758,427 gunny bags to farme ..

4 minutes ago

No proof Russian hackers targeted Merkel: FM Lavro ..

4 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lists BankIslami ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.