PSX gains 219 points to close at 46,087 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday turned around and witnessed bearish trend, gaining 219.60 points, with positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 46,087.64 points against 45,868.04 points on the last working day.

A total 470,060,457 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 430,628,170 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.046 billion against Rs15.830 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gain and 166 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 36,610,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.11, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 36,256,262 and price per share of Rs32.94 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 29,800,000 and price per share of Rs106.92.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs48.24 per share, closing at Rs1649.99 whereas Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs43.90 per share, closing at Rs870.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs155 per share, closing at Rs6420 while Mari Petroleum shares decreased by Rs17.89 per share closing at Rs1409.19.