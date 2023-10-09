Open Menu

PSX Gains 228 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PSX gains 228 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 228.23 points, a positive change of 0.48 per cent on Monday, closing at 47,721.80 points against 47,493.57 points the previous day.

A total of 233,661,179 shares valuing Rs.7.076 billion were traded during the day as compared to 246,382,303 shares valuing Rs. 7.184 billion the previous day.

As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 150 of them recorded gains and 166 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 38,535,527 shares at Rs.2.30 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,223,744 shares at Rs.1.29 per share and P.I.A.C (A) with 12,363,000 shares at Rs.5.49 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.38.95 per share price, closing at Rs.1075.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak. with a Rs.35.25 rise in its per share price to Rs.705.25.

Mehmood Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.41.25 per share closing at Rs.508.75, followed by Pak Engineering with a Rs.26.96 decline to close at Rs.333.04.

