UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 23 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PSX gains 23 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 23.34 points on Thursday, depicting a nominal positive change of 0.05 percent, closing at 42903.65 against 42880.31 points on the previous day.

A total of 153,126,848 shares were traded during the day as compared to 138,573,519 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.861 billion against Rs 5.140 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,184 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 25,621,366 shares at Rs1.45 per share, Hascol petrol with 9,135,000 shares at Rs 7.96 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 9,105,915 shares at Rs 147.16 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs Rs 209.61 per share price, closing at Rs 3004.48, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 52 rise in its per share price to Rs 922.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 67.01 per share closing at Rs 1150 followed by Siemens Pakistan with a Rs 65.36 decline to close at Rs 817.05.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

16 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

16 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.