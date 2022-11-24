PSX gains 23 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 23.34 points on Thursday, depicting a nominal positive change of 0.05 percent, closing at 42903.65 against 42880.31 points on the previous day.

A total of 153,126,848 shares were traded during the day as compared to 138,573,519 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.861 billion against Rs 5.140 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,184 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 25,621,366 shares at Rs1.45 per share, Hascol petrol with 9,135,000 shares at Rs 7.96 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 9,105,915 shares at Rs 147.16 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs Rs 209.61 per share price, closing at Rs 3004.48, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 52 rise in its per share price to Rs 922.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 67.01 per share closing at Rs 1150 followed by Siemens Pakistan with a Rs 65.36 decline to close at Rs 817.05.