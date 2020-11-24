UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 230 points to close at 39,863 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday closed at 39,863 points against 39,632 points on the last working day, with positive change of 230.84 points (0.58%).

A total 174,718,733 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 195,467,730 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.794 billion against Rs7.476 billion previous day.

As many as 377 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 137 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,008,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.12, Maple Leaf with a volume of 14,519,122 and price per share of Rs37.41 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,665,500 and price per share of Rs51.11.

The Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase of Rs1306.14 per share, closing at Rs1306.14 whereas Sunrays TextileXD was runner up with the increase of Rs25.98 per share, closing at Rs376.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs6500 whereas Rafhan Maize XD decreased by Rs50 per share closing at Rs8400.

