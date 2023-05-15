PSX gains 230.85 points

(@FahadShabbir)

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 230.85 points, with a positive change of 0.56 per cent, closing at 41,718.43 against 41,487.58 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 230.85 points, with a positive change of 0.56 per cent, closing at 41,718.43 against 41,487.58 points on the previous day.

A total of 109,172,310 shares valuing Rs 3.370 billion were traded during the day as compared to 89,474,706 shares valuing Rs 3.401 billion the previous day.

As many as 306 companies transacted their shares in the stock market;142 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,946,710 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, Telecard Limited with 11,162,667 shares at Rs 7.30 per share, and Hum Network with 7,501,000 shares at Rs 5.89 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 80.01 per share price, closing at Rs 1159.00, whereas the runner-up was Blessed Tex. with a Rs 24.30 rise in its per share price to Rs 349.30.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 79.00 per share closing at Rs 981.00, followed by Reliance Cotton with a Rs 45.00 decline to close at Rs 555.00.