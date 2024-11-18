PSX Gains 232 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 232 points, a positive change of 0.24 percent, closing at 94,995.67 points as compared to 94,763.64 points on the last trading day.
A total of 765,206,618 shares were traded during the day as compared to 893,170,249 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.924 billion against Rs.30.811 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 85,137,088 shares at Rs 9.24 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 60,498,160 shares at Rs 11.55 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,382,098 shares at Rs.5.17 per share.
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.61.75 per share price, closing at Rs 711.75, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 59.76 rise in its per share price to Rs 808.51.
Bhanero Texile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 85.80 per share closing at Rs 774.37 followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 47.83 decline to close at Rs 767.00.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim12 minutes ago
-
FTT for reforms to save agricultural economy12 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report12 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 to Rs.269,900 per tola22 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.77 pct higher32 minutes ago
-
Thailand's rice exports soar 20 pct in first 10 months42 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday42 minutes ago
-
Textile exports increases by 10.44% to $6.146 bln in 4 months1 hour ago
-
US-Pakistan partnership: Ahsan highlights climate change, energy sustainability, food security issue ..1 hour ago
-
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago