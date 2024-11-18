Open Menu

PSX Gains 232 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSX gains 232 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 232 points, a positive change of 0.24 percent, closing at 94,995.67 points as compared to 94,763.64 points on the last trading day.

A total of 765,206,618 shares were traded during the day as compared to 893,170,249 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.924 billion against Rs.30.811 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 85,137,088 shares at Rs 9.24 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 60,498,160 shares at Rs 11.55 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,382,098 shares at Rs.5.17 per share.

Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.61.75 per share price, closing at Rs 711.75, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 59.76 rise in its per share price to Rs 808.51.

Bhanero Texile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 85.80 per share closing at Rs 774.37 followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 47.83 decline to close at Rs 767.00.

