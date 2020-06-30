UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 240 Points To Close At 34,421 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,421.92 points as compared to 34,181.80 points on the last working day, with positive change of 240.12 points (0.70%).

A total 223,313,058 shares were traded compared to the trade 156,920,750 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.5050billion as compared to Rs 5.626 billion during last trading day.

As many as 369 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 171 recorded gain and 179 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 40,003,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.51, Sui Soth Gas with a volume of 14,587,500 with price per share of Rs12.72 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 13,735,000 and price per share of Rs27.27.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs235 per share, closing at Rs6735 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs56.94 per share, closing at Rs816.18.

Indus Dyeing witnessed maximum decrease of Rs47 per share, closing at Rs580, whereas prices of Faisal Spinning shares decreased by Rs19 per share closing at Rs251.

