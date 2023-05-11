PSX gains 250.68 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 250.68 points, with a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 41,325.61 against 41,074.95 points on the previous day.

A total of 96,850,678 shares valuing Rs 2.891 billion were traded during the day as compared to 99,182,930 shares valuing Rs 3.303 billion the previous day.

As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 182 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,191,010 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, PIAC (A) with 4,769,500 shares at Rs 3.60 per share, and Quice food with 4,289,000 shares at Rs 4.42 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 69.46 per share price, closing at Rs 1003.76, whereas the runner-up was Packages Ltd. with a Rs 22.83 rise in its per share price to Rs 364.55.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs 5700.00, followed by Bata (Pak) with a Rs 40.00 decline to close at Rs 1700.