PSX Gains 251 Points To Close At 44,686 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 251.66 points, with positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 44,686.46 points against 44,434.80 points on the last working day.

A total 540,830,379 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 642,622,037 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.661 billion against Rs27.303 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 231 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Electron with a volume of 27,367,500 shares and price per share of Rs39.13, Hub Power Co. with a volume of 25,367,723 and price per share of Rs85.27 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 24,960,670 and price per share of Rs15.09.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs72.50 per share, closing at Rs6700 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs38.47 per share, closing at Rs1549.

Millat Tractors witnessed maximum decrease of Rs25.16 per share, closing at Rs1072.30 Jubile Life Ins shares decreased by Rs25.13 per share closing at Rs360.87.

