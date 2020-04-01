PSX gains 273 points to close at 29,505 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend for the third consecutive day as KSE 100 index closed at 29,505.57 points as compared to 29,231.63 points on the last working day with the positive change of 273.94 points (0.94 %).

A total of 193,711,949 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,865,742 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.694 billion as compared to Rs 7.356 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Tuesday, out of which 214 recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 24,646,500 shares and price per share of Rs 21.07, Hascol petrol with a volume of 17,936,000 and price per share of Rs 11.78 and Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 10,231,000 and price per share of Rs 9.74.

Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase of Rs 59.56 per share, closing at Rs 950.66 while Indus Motor Co was runner up with the increase of Rs 54.71 per share, closing at Rs 784.24.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 6600 whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs 32.99 per share closing at Rs 541.01.