UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 287.82 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:58 PM

PSX gains 287.82 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 287.82 points, with a positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 42,006.25 against 41,718.43 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 287.82 points, with a positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 42,006.25 against 41,718.43 points on the previous day.

A total of 196,243,549 shares valuing Rs 5.768 billion were traded during the day as compared to 109,172,310 shares valuing Rs 3.370 billion the previous day.

As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 176 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were PTCL with 15,602,500 shares at Rs 6.75 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,050,017 shares at Rs 1.15 per share, and Hum Network with 12,681,500 shares at Rs 5.69 per share.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.58 per share price, closing at Rs 1054.58, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 790.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 200.00 per share closing at Rs 20800.00, followed by Premium Tex with a Rs 38.98 decline to close at Rs 480.78.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share PTCL Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Hum Network Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ali Shehanshah Club wins All Punjab Kabaddi Tourna ..

Ali Shehanshah Club wins All Punjab Kabaddi Tournament

2 minutes ago
 SEPA incharge annoyed with administration over non ..

SEPA incharge annoyed with administration over non functional of water treatment ..

2 minutes ago
 AC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ

AC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for Family Businesses under Dubai ..

29 minutes ago
 G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documen ..

G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documents - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investme ..

Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investment into ADNOC Logistics &amp; ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.