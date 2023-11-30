Open Menu

PSX Gains 29 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 29 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday gained 29.27 points, a slight positive change of 0.05 percent, closing at 60,531.27 points against 60,502.00 points the previous trading day.

A total of 467,159,704 shares valuing Rs 18.752 billion were traded during the day as compared to 692,220,122 shares valuing Rs 27.039 billion the last day.

Some 379 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 212 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Foods Ltd with 34,548,158 shares at Rs9.

05 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 33,025,000 shares at Rs 24.00 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,095,487 shares at Rs 1.51 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 400.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs 86.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,243.78.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 191.50 per share closing at Rs 10,100.00, followed by Mari Petroleum with a Rs 42.32 decline to close at Rs 1,707.73.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Fauji Foods Limited Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one ..

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year

15 minutes ago
 Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

50 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business