UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 291.37 Points, Closing At 41,730 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PSX gains 291.37 points, closing at 41,730 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 291.37 points, a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 41,730.16 points against 41,438.79 points on the last working day.

A total of 162,179,047 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 141,705,193 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.780 billion against Rs 4.763 billion on last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market,180 of them recorded gain and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with a volume of 21,553,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.42, Oilboy Energy with volume of 11,396,500 and price per share of Rs 2.01 and Maple Leaf with volume of 10,230,095 and price per share of

Rs 27.73.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 104.90 per share, closing at

Rs 5,880 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 695 to Rs 10,495.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 47 per share closing at Rs 2,153 followed by was Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 43.61 to close at Rs.1,106.38.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

20 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.