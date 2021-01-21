PSX gains 307 points to close at 45,984 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 307.52 points, with positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 45,984.46 points against 45,676.94 points on the last working day.

A total 606,380,017 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 476,618,888 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.926 billion against Rs19.133 billion previous day.

As many as 387 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 209 of them recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 143,822,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.25, Hum Network with a volume of 43,378,000 and price per share of Rs7.22 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 31,7430,000 and price per share of Rs12.84.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs579 per share, closing at Rs10479.00 whereas ICI Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs39.88 per share, closing at Rs842.05.

Gatron Ind witnessed maximum decrease of Rs19.99 per share, closing at Rs600 while Mari Petroleum shares decreased by Rs17.28 per share closing at Rs1450.60.