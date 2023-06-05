PSX gains 314 points

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 314.95 points on Monday, a change of 0.76 per cent, closing at 41,667.94 points against 41,352.99 points the previous day.

A total of 145,177,892 shares were traded during the day as compared to 99,545,856 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4,682 billion against Rs. 3.336 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 321 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 183of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,777,021 shares at Rs.1.16 per share; Sui North Gas with 9,750,118 shares at Rs.43.38 per share and Pak Petroleum with 9,434,106 shares at Rs.61.57 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.31.25 per share price, closing at Rs.1,554.17, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs.28.87 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,528.87.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.50 per share closing at Rs.1,630.50; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.50.02 decline to close at Rs.6,489.98.

