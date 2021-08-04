UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 31.56 Points To Close At 47,789.88 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 31.56 points to close at 47,789.88 points

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 31.56 points, with a positive change of 0.07 percent, closing at 47,789.88 points against 47,758.32 points on the last working day.

A total of 532,951,316 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 433,213,427 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.152 billion against Rs 16.197 billion the previous day.

As many as 399companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gain and 198 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 58,179,000 shares and price per share of Rs 17.85, Hascol petrol with a volume of 49,791,129 and price per share of Rs 8.63 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 45,695,500 and price per share of Rs 3.65.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs 171.46 per share, closing at Rs6050.00 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 49.66 closing at Rs 2912.99.

Premium Tex recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 30 per share, closing at Rs 410.00 followed by Pak Engineering the share prices of which decreased by Rs 16.42 per share, closing at Rs 376.31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Engineering Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

11 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

16 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

28 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

58 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.