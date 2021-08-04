PSX gains 31.56 points to close at 47,789.88 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 31.56 points, with a positive change of 0.07 percent, closing at 47,789.88 points against 47,758.32 points on the last working day.

A total of 532,951,316 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 433,213,427 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.152 billion against Rs 16.197 billion the previous day.

As many as 399companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gain and 198 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 58,179,000 shares and price per share of Rs 17.85, Hascol petrol with a volume of 49,791,129 and price per share of Rs 8.63 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 45,695,500 and price per share of Rs 3.65.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs 171.46 per share, closing at Rs6050.00 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 49.66 closing at Rs 2912.99.

Premium Tex recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 30 per share, closing at Rs 410.00 followed by Pak Engineering the share prices of which decreased by Rs 16.42 per share, closing at Rs 376.31.