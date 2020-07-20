UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 319 Points To Close At 37,650 Points

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:30 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,650.57 points as compared to 37,330.85 points on the last working day, with positive change of 319.72 points (0.86%).

A total 553,817,736 shares were traded compared to the trade 466,058,521 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs19.524 billion as compared to Rs15.836 billion during last trading day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 269 recorded gain and 123 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 32,523,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.08, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,552,000 with price per share of Rs37,42 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 22,997,000 and price per share of Rs32.37The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs7700 whereas Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs43.07 per share, closing at Rs1249.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs6750 whereas prices of Philip Moriss Pak shares decreased by Rs79.85 per share closing at Rs1800.

