UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 329 Points To Close At 37,330 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

PSX gains 329 points to close at 37,330 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,330.85 points as compared to 37,001.44 points on the last working day, with positive change of 329.41 points (0.89%).

A total 466,058,521 shares were traded compared to the trade 402,589,774 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs15.836 billion as compared to Rs16.066 billion during last trading day.

As many as 386 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 265 recorded gain and 104 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 87,258,000 shares and price per share of Rs13.86, Lottee Chemical with a volume of 24,856,500 with price per share of Rs11.42 and Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 22,147,500 and price per share of Rs11.91.

The Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs128.95 per share, closing at Rs1879.95 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs67 per share, closing at Rs979.

Inland Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs97.86 per share, closing at Rs1206.92 whereas prices of Ismail Ind shares decreased by Rs27.29 per share closing at Rs336.71.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.