PSX gains 33 points to close at 40,276 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,276.93 points as compared to 40,243.26 points on the last working day with the positive change of 33.67 points (0.08 %).

A total of 99,965,470 shares were traded compared to the trade 117,597,500 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.378 billion as compared to Rs 3.772 billion during last trading day.

Total 327 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 134 recorded gain and 169 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 16,257,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.07,DGK Cement with a volume of 9,133,500 and price per share of Rs 68.11 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 7,908,500 and price per share of Rs 22.31.

Colgate PalmXD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 2150 while Service Ind. Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 39.05 per share, closing at Rs 970.67.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs 49.80 per share, closing at Rs 1800 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 46.99 per share closing at Rs 715.01.