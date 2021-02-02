UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 331 points to close at 46,580 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 331.89 points, with positive change of 0.72 percent, closing at 46,580.34 points against 46,248.45 points on the last working day.

A total 468,062,486 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 693,615,215 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at 23.261 billion against Rs30.538 billion previous day.

As many as 429 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 209 of them recorded gain and 202 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 43,964,777 shares and price per share of Rs13.60, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 34,216,500 and price per share of Rs4.52 and Pak Int. Bult with a volume of 22,576,500 and price per share of Rs 13.47.

Rafhan Maiz witnessed maximum increase of Rs90.50 per share, closing at Rs10185 while Indus Deying shares increased by Rs4.69 per share closing at Rs611.99.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs81.89 per share, closing at Rs1010.10 whereas Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs37.17 per share, closing at Rs760.72.

