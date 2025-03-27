PSX Gains 34 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday gained 34.43 points, a nominal positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 117,806.75 points as compared to 117,772.31 points on the last trading day.
A total of 329,990,527 shares were traded during the day as compared to 356,729,109 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.775 billion against Rs 37.498 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,169 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 45,500,561 shares at Rs 8.26 per share, Arif Habib Corporation with 20,574,938 shares at Rs11.58 per share and WorldCAll Telecom with 16,227,931 shares at Rs 1.32 per share.
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.78 per share closing at Rs 811.55 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 48.63 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,242.50.
Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 20.39 per share price, closing at Rs 1,101.00, whereas the runner-up was Pemium Textile Mills Limited with Rs 18.88 decline in its per share price to Rs 420.51.
