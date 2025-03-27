Open Menu

PSX Gains 34 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 34 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday gained 34.43 points, a nominal positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 117,806.75 points as compared to 117,772.31 points on the last trading day.

A total of 329,990,527 shares were traded during the day as compared to 356,729,109 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.775 billion against Rs 37.498 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,169 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 45,500,561 shares at Rs 8.26 per share, Arif Habib Corporation with 20,574,938 shares at Rs11.58 per share and WorldCAll Telecom with 16,227,931 shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.78 per share closing at Rs 811.55 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 48.63 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,242.50.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 20.39 per share price, closing at Rs 1,101.00, whereas the runner-up was Pemium Textile Mills Limited with Rs 18.88 decline in its per share price to Rs 420.51.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

11 seconds ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

22 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

27 seconds ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

49 seconds ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

1 hour ago
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

1 hour ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business