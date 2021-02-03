PSX gains 353 points to close at 46,933 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 353.29 points, with positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 46,933.63 points against 46,580.34 points on the last working day.

A total 616,309,447 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 468,062,486 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.503 billion against Rs23.261 billion previous day.

As many as 438 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gain and 184 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 59,324,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.49, Pak Refinery with a volume of 39,977,500 and price per share of Rs26.43 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 32,782,976 and price per share of Rs12.69.

Mari Petroleum witnessed maximum increase of Rs98.91 per share, closing at Rs1533.98 while Indus Deying shares increased by Rs45.89 per share closing at Rs657.88.

AKD Capital recorded maximum decrease of Rs45.56 per share, closing at Rs561.98 whereas Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs44.94 per share, closing at Rs1800.