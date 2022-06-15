UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 384.11 Points, Closing At 41,438 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PSX gains 384.11 points, closing at 41,438 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 384.11 points, a positive change of 0.94 percent, closing at 41,438.79 points against 40,054.68 points on the last working day.

A total of 141,705,193 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 120,125,795 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.763 billion against Rs 3.363billion on last trading day.

As many as 350 companies transacted shares in the stock market,179 of them recorded gain and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 17,352,096 shares and price per share of Rs 19.13, Bal. Glass with volume of 9,854,500 and price per share of Rs.8.32 and Pak Refinery with volume of 8,924,334 and price per share of Rs.17.24.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.88.75 per share, closing at Rs.2,200 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.79.90 to Rs 1,179.90.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs600 per share closing at Rs24,000 followed by Premium Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 57.72 to close at Rs.718.61.

